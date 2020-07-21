'Exeter Sully:' Young pilot called hero for saving passengers in Route 422 emergency landing

Emergency officials told Action News the pilot called in an engine failure on his Cessna around 9:30 p.m. Monday.
Police said the pilot navigated through vehicles to land the plane on Route 422 near Daniel Boone Road in Exeter Township.
"The ETPD responded and quickly secured the scene, ensured the safety of all involved, and coordinated with federal authorities," Exeter police said.
During the landing, the pilot struck one car, causing only minor damage, police said.
Exeter township police lauded the young pilot for the skills he demonstrated, comparing him to "Sully" Sullenberger, the pilot of the 'Miracle on the Hudson.'
They said the pilot saved the life of his two passengers by making the successful landing.
"Well done young man! #ExeterSully," police said.
A portion of the roadway was shut down for a few hours.
"Just another day on 422," police said.
It was on January 15, 2009, when US Airways flight 1549 collided with a flock of geese and the engines stopped moments after takeoff from New York City's LaGuardia Airport. Capt. Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger told everyone to brace for impact as he steered the Airbus A320-214 into the frigid waters of the Hudson River.
All 155 people aboard survived the 'Miracle on the Hudson.'
The Associated Press contributed to this report.