Owner offers reward for safe capture of escaped Northampton County emu

LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pennsylvania -- A big bird is on the loose in Northampton County.

Shaina Ingemi and her husband Brett Ingemi are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help safely capture a missing emu.

Shaina said a seven-month-old female emu, named Fanny, jumped the fence of her enclosure in Lower Saucon Township.

Fanny was temporarily being kept at Shaina's mother's farm off of Wilhelm Road when she escaped.

The emu was last spotted just before 3 p.m. near Flint Hill Road and Peppermint Road near the Northampton and Bucks County line.

Shaina said the emu is skittish around people but is not dangerous.

She's asking anyone who sees it to contact searchers, who can then wrangle the animal.

The Inegmi's own Montgomery County-based Tender Loving Pet Care.
