Disney's Frozen set for 3-week run at the Academy of Music, March 21-April 7

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This week, Ensemble Arts Philly presents a newer Disney film turned Broadway musical featuring two sisters, one snowman, and lots of singable tunes.

"A beautiful musical that celebrates everything you know about the movie, but creates a whole new world on stage for Frozen," says Frances Egler, Vice President of Theatrical Programming and Presentations for Ensemble Arts Philly.

She says the production has a lot of heart and a little bit of ice.

It's set for a three-week run at the Academy of Music.

"It is a story of two sisters, Anna and Elsa, and they live in a mythical Scandinavian kingdom," she says.

They were close, but Elsa has a secret she's keeping from her sister.

Concerned she will harm Anna with her gift, Elsa runs away.

Now on her own, Elsa uses her power to create the beloved snowman, Olaf, played by Jeremy Davis.

"Olaf really sees the world as an opportunity for a good time," says Davis. "I get to have a lot of fun."

Davis says he sort of works in tandem with the large Olaf puppet that's connected to his feet.

"They really do create the 'Disney Magic' of bringing these characters to life on stage," says Egler.

Anna goes after her sister and meets Kristoff and his good friend, Sven, along the way.

Sven is a big reindeer, which Egler calls, "an amazing stage creation."

There are some new songs for the Broadway production, like "Monster," along with fan favorites, like the Oscar Award-winning, "Let It Go."

"Love Is an Open Door" and "For the First Time in Forever" are also included in this production.

In the end, the sisters discover their sisterhood is what matters most and their love for each other.

"It's for all ages," says Egler. "Everybody can come and find a wonderful story in it."

Disney's Frozen runs March 21 - April 7 at the Academy of Music.

Disney's Frozen | Tickets

Academy of Music

240 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102