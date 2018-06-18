ENTERTAINMENT

Broadway's 'Aladdin' brings a whole new world to the Academy of Music

EMBED </>More Videos

Broadway's 'Aladdin' brings a whole new world to the Academy of Music: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on June 18, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Disney's popular Broadway musical "Aladdin" has arrived at the Academy of Music.

It's the love story of Aladdin, who tries to win the heart of Princess Jasmine while trying to keep his magic lamp from the clutches of the evil Jafar.

Jonathan Weir plays the villian. He attended Temple in the 80's and says he has fond memories of the city.

"I was studying to be a professional actor here and X number of years later, I'm doing it," he said.

And he's not the only cast member with ties to Philadelphia.

"I performed on this stage when I was 10 and now I'm performing here again in a Broadway musical," said ensemble cast member, Michelle West.

Both Weir and West say this is a show for the entire family and the costumes are amazing.

There are even a few new songs!

"Aladdin" runs at the Academy of Music through July 1st.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of 6abc.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentbroadwayaladdin on broadwaymusicalKimmel Center
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News