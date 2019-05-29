alex trebek

Alex Trebek shares news that some tumors are shrinking, says progress has put his doctors 'beside themselves with joy'

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has joyful news to share with his fans: Some of his tumors are shrinking.

"The doctors said that they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory," Trebek told People Magazine. "It's kind of mind-boggling. I've already gone from where I was to this. The doctors are so excited, just beside themselves with joy."

Beating the odds associated with stage 4 pancreatic cancer, Trebek is in "near remission," the magazine reports in a new profile hitting newsstands Friday.


In a preview of the profile on "Good Morning America" on Wednesday, People shared that Trebek believes his support system could have contributed to the positive turnaround to his health. He said his doctors agree.

"I told the doctors, this has to be more than just chemo," Trebek said. "I've had a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy and their prayers. The doctors said it could very well be an important part of this."

Speaking to "Good Morning America" a few weeks ago, Trebek said he was given hope from other cancer survivors who have reached out to him.

"I've had so many contacts from people who have survived cancer for 10 years, 12 years, 14 years," he said. "I'm going to catch up to those other people. But they have been an inspiration to me and that's really what it's all about."

During that interview, Trebek opened up about a "deep sadness" that sometimes has overwhelmed him as he fought the disease. When he learned about the latest news, however, Trebek cried for another reason.

"I got a little emotional," he told People. "But these were tears of joy, not tears of great depression."

Trebek has several more rounds of chemotherapy, and he said he hopes these will help bring him into full remission.

SEE ALSO:

Alex Trebek cancer battle: 'Jeopardy!' host opens up about 'deep, deep sadness,' drawing inspiration from others

'Jeopardy' great Ken Jennings compares rivalry with James Holzhauer to Babe Ruth and Hank Aaron

'Jeopardy!' James Holzhauer: How does current contestant compare to Ken Jennings?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisionalex trebekcancerjeopardy
RELATED
Alex Trebek's cancer diagnosis prompts outpouring of support
Oncologist: Pancreatic cancer affecting more Americans
ALEX TREBEK
Here's how Ken Jennings compares himself to James Holzhauer
James Holzhauer stats vs. all-time 'Jeopardy!' greats
Former opponent on who can beat James Holzhauer on 'Jeopardy!'
'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek gets candid about cancer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tornado leaves path of destruction in Morgantown
AccuWeather: More Strong Thunderstorms This Afternoon and Evening
Phillies' Herrera charged with simple assault in Atlantic City
Mega Millions winning numbers drawn for $418M jackpot
Cancer survivor from Voorhees wins in his MLB debut
New video shows aftermath of hiker rescue in Maui forest
Accused ringleader pleads not guilty in NJ GoFundMe scam
Show More
Online sports betting goes live in Pennsylvania
Baby found alive with dead parents in motel room
Supreme Court rejects appeal over Boyertown transgender bathrooms
Former youth coach pleads guilty to child sex assault
Will the next iPhone have a foldable screen?
More TOP STORIES News