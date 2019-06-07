Arts & Entertainment

Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk break up: report

Bradley Cooper is single, according to a new report.

People reports that Cooper and his girlfriend, supermodel Irina Shayk, have decided to split up.

The two had been together for four years. They have a young daughter, and the magazine reports that the pair are amicably trying to work out how to share custody.

The report comes months after a deluge of speculation on the internet about the relationship between Cooper and his on-screen romance, Lady Gaga. Both were nominated for Oscars for their impassioned performances as a rising star and her famous lover in 2018's "A Star Is Born." Though neither won the acting Oscar, Gaga took home Best Original Song as the co-writer of the film's breakout megahit, "Shallow."

The rumors became pervasive around the Oscars. Just days before the awards show, Gaga's rep confirmed that she and fiance Christian Carino had split up.

Then during the show, Cooper and Gaga gave an impassioned performance of "Shallow" that became perhaps the most talked-about moment of the night. As in the film, the chemistry between the two artists was undeniable, sparking rumors of a real-life romance.

Appearing on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" days later, Gaga reacted with an eye roll, insisting that the performance was just that: a performance.

EMBED More News Videos

Lady Gaga responds to Bradley Cooper rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2019.



"People saw love. And guess what? That's what we wanted you to see," she said, adding later, "I'm an artist. I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!"

During the interview, Gaga called social media the "toilet of the internet."

Despite this, social media users were quick to weigh in about what they think will happen after the news about Cooper.




MORE ON BRADLEY COOPER

Lady Gaga rolls eyes at post-Oscars romance rumors on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

'Shallow' Oscars performance: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper had audience fallin'
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrity breakuphollywoodlady gagabradley cooper
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer investigating 7-Eleven robberies shoots suspect in Langhorne
Police: KOP man inappropriately touched girl while on ride
Dominican authorities say tourist died of heart attack
Couple says they got ill at resort complex where 3 Americans died
NJ Transit suspends River LINE for emergency inspections
3 teens arrested for Center City robberies, assaults
1 killed in crash involving motorcycle, farm tractor
Show More
Police: 2 sought in stabbing of McDonald's employee in Philly
Free donuts! National Doughnut Day deals, freebies
Over 500-year-old oak tree topples in Salem, New Jersey
Crash across street from Truman High in Bristol Twp.
AccuWeather: Nice Finish To The Week And Start Of The Weekend
More TOP STORIES News