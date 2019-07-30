Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce suffered 'sudden unexpected death in epilepsy': Coroner

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5385599" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> As Cameron Boyce's family comes to terms with the young actor's death, the L.A. County Coroner said it has completed the autopsy. ABC News has the latest.

Rest in peace dear friend, you’ll be in our hearts forever 💔 pic.twitter.com/T924ONXj2y — Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) July 7, 2019

LOS ANGELES -- Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce had a "sudden unexpected death in epilepsy," according to a newly released autopsy report.The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner - Coroner released the findings on Tuesday, ruling that Boyce's manner of death was natural.Boyce was found unresponsive in his North Hollywood home on the afternoon of July 6. His family told ABC News earlier this month that the actor suffered from an ongoing condition that they identified as epilepsy.Boyce, 20, played Carlos de Vil in the "Descendants" films. Disney Channel will dedicate the August premiere telecast of "Descendants 3" in Boyce's memory.Boyce was born and raised in Los Angeles. He was a dancer who got his acting start in commercials, then television and film. Boyce starred alongside Adam Sandler in "Grown Ups" and "Grown Ups 2," and other film credits include "Mirrors," ''Eagle Eye" and the indie feature "Runt." He also starred in the upcoming HBO series "Mrs. Fletcher."In 2017, he received a Daytime Emmy Award with Disney XD for his participation in the series "Timeless Heroes_Be Inspired," in honor of Black History Month. He appeared alongside his grandmother Jo Ann Boyce, one of 12 black teens known as the Clinton 12 who were the first to integrate into public school in Clinton, Tennessee, according to his Disney Channel biography.A Disney Channel spokesperson released a statement earlier this month saying that from a young age, Boyce dreamed of sharing his artistic talents with the world and was fueled by a desire to make a difference in peoples' lives through his humanitarian work."He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend," the statement said. "We offer our deepest condolences to his family, castmates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed."Walt Disney Co. Chairman and Chief Executive Robert Iger tweeted after Boyce's death: "The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends."