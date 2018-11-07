ENTERTAINMENT

Chocolate Factory on stage at the Academy of Music

EMBED </>More Videos

Chocolate Factory on stage at the Academy of Music. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on November 7, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you've noticed the scent of chocolate wafting through the air in Center City, that's perhaps because the Candy Man is in town.

Last night Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate factory opened at the Academy of Music.

This is the Philadelphia premiere of the musical, which brings the story of Willy Wonka to the stage.

As lifelong fans of the story know, Wonka is opening the gates of his marvelous and mysterious factory to a lucky few with that coveted golden ticket.

Yes, there are gobstoppers and Oompa Loompas and the great glass elevator.

We had a chance to chat with Noah Weisberg, who plays Wonka in this musical version of a classic, iconic tale.

"Of course there are a lot of people who grew up watching this movie, so they've shown it to their kids already, so they know the story, but yet they are still surprised they don't know the twists and turns this version has and yet it stays loyal to the thing we all grew up loving," said Weisberg.

He continued, "The message of the show is that kindness and truthfulness and selflessness wins the day."

There are classic hits and also new songs from the team who wrote the Broadway Hairspray

Charlie and the chocolate factory is at the Academy of Music through next Sunday, November 18.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttheater
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Celebs, political figures head to the polls for Election Day 2018
Idris Elba named People's 2018 'Sexiest Man Alive'
Mac Miller died of accidental 'mixed drug toxicity,' coroner says
How early is too early for holiday music and decorations?
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
3 admission-free events to get excited about in Philadelphia this week
The best charity events in Philadelphia this week
It's here! See the 25 Days of Christmas schedule
3 events to check out in Philadelphia this week
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Dump truck accident injures 1 in Logan
Man indicted after Del. crash that killed father, 4 daughters
SWAT responds to barricade situation in North Philadelphia
Dems take the House: What it means for Trump
Big election day wins for women in Pennsylvania
Man climbs building, dives into pond, wrestles with crocodile, and survives
Show More
Girl who inspired Lena's Library book campaign passes away
Local and National Election Results 2018
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
AccuWeather: Sunny, Breezy and Cool Today
Watch: Awesome display of more than 300K lights sets Guinness Record
More News