Chocolate Factory on stage at the Academy of Music

If you've noticed the scent of chocolate wafting through the air in Center City, that's perhaps because the Candy Man is in town.Last night Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate factory opened at the Academy of Music.This is the Philadelphia premiere of the musical, which brings the story of Willy Wonka to the stage.As lifelong fans of the story know, Wonka is opening the gates of his marvelous and mysterious factory to a lucky few with that coveted golden ticket.Yes, there are gobstoppers and Oompa Loompas and the great glass elevator.We had a chance to chat with Noah Weisberg, who plays Wonka in this musical version of a classic, iconic tale."Of course there are a lot of people who grew up watching this movie, so they've shown it to their kids already, so they know the story, but yet they are still surprised they don't know the twists and turns this version has and yet it stays loyal to the thing we all grew up loving," said Weisberg.He continued, "The message of the show is that kindness and truthfulness and selflessness wins the day."There are classic hits and also new songs from the team who wrote the Broadway HairsprayCharlie and the chocolate factory is at the Academy of Music through next Sunday, November 18.