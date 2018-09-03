PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Moments after the Made in America Festival wrapped up Sunday night, the cleanup began on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
Early Monday morning, crews could be seen taking apart the stage and removing the trash from in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art over the holiday weekend.
Road closures in the area remain in effect. Officials say all roadways will reopen prior to morning rush hour on Tuesday.
Full list of Road Closures:
Phase 1 - 7:00AM on August 26 - 11:59PM on September 4:
Two lanes of Eakins Oval in front of the Philadelphia Art Museum
Phase 2 - 7:00AM on August 27 - 5:00AM on September 4:
Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Phase 3 - 7:00AM on August 28 - 11:59PM on September 4:
Parking prohibited on Pennsylvania Avenue from 22nd Street to 23rd Street (south side) and Park Towne Place from 22nd Street to 24th Street (north side)
Phase 4 - 10:00AM on August 29 - 5:00 AM on September 4:
The inner lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval,
Cross traffic on numbered streets will be permitted
Phase 5 - 7:00PM on August 30 - 5:00AM on September 4:
22nd Street reduced to one running lane between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Phase 6 - 10:00AM August 31 - 5:00AM September 4:
Outer lanes of Benjamin Franklin Parkway, between 20th Street and Eakins Oval
23rd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Benjamin Franklin Parkway
22nd Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Park Towne Place
21st Street, between Pennsylvania Avenue and Winter Street
Kelly Drive outbound, from Benjamin Franklin Parkway to Fairmount Avenue
Outer lane of MLK Drive adjacent to Paine's Park
Starting at 10:00AM on Friday, August 31st, due to the closure of the outer lanes on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, traffic headed inbound (to Center City), from Spring Garden Street Bridge or Martin Luther King Drive, must exit Eakins Oval on the 24th Street ramp. Traffic headed inbound on Kelly Drive must exit Kelly Drive at Fairmount Avenue.
Phase 7 - 10:00AM September 1 - 5:00AM September 4:
The full extent of road closures around the festival site will begin at 10:00AM on Saturday, September 1 and remain through the duration of the event. A complete list of road closures and no parking restrictions is outlined below:
Closures
The entire width of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, beginning at 20th Street extending through Eakins Oval (25th Street) and behind the Philadelphia Museum of Art. - The rear of the Philadelphia Museum of Art will be accessible to Museum guests via Fairmount Avenue, to Pennsylvania Avenue, to 25th Street.
21st Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets
22nd Street, between Race Street & Fairmount Avenue
23rd Street, between the Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Fairmount Avenue
24th Street, between Fairmount & Pennsylvania Avenues
Spring Garden Street, between 20th Street & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, including the Spring
Garden Street Tunnel.
Spring Garden St Bridge* (The City will make every effort to keep this bridge open during Philadelphia Art Museum operating hours on September 1st and 2nd 10am - 5pm, but it may be forced to close during periods of heavy pedestrian traffic)
Kelly Drive, between 23rd Street & Fairmount Avenue
Martin Luther King Drive, between the Falls Bridge & Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Pennsylvania Avenue, between Hamilton & 25th Street
2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, between the Whole Foods store & 21st Street (the
eastern half of the block, from the Whole Foods Market to 20th Street, will remain open to allow access to the store)
Park Towne Place, between 22nd & 24th Streets
I-676 westbound off-ramp at 22nd Street (I-676 eastbound off-ramp at 23rd Street will be open)
No Parking
Pennsylvania Avenue, between 22nd Street & Fairmount Avenue (south side of street)
Winter Street, between 20th & 22nd Streets (both sides of street)
20th Street, between Vine & Callowhill Streets (east side of street)
21st Street, between Benjamin Franklin Parkway & Race Street (both sides of street)
22nd Street, between Winter & Spring Garden Streets (both sides of street)
Park Towne Place, between 22nd & 24th Streets (both sides of street)
An estimated 50,000 people attended the two-night event curated by Jay-Z and more than 70 artists performed on five stages.
Meek Mill and Post Malone were among those who took the stage on Saturday night. The second night's headlining acts included Nicki Minaj and Kendrick Lamar.
It was the seventh Made in America festival held in Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney says he expects it to return to the Parkway again next year.
