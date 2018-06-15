ENTERTAINMENT

'Gotti': John Travolta's passion project comes to the big screen

EMBED </>More Videos

'Gotti': John Travolta's passion project comes to the big screen - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4pm on June 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The story of John Gotti, the infamous boss of the powerful Gambino crime family, hits theaters on June 15.

It stars John Travolta and his wife, Kelly Preston and it's a project nearly a decade in the making.

The couple sat down to talk about their new film at Dante and Luigi's in South Philadelphia.

People are fascinated with mob films, but this is a real story and these are real people and they were part of the movie-making process.

"Very much so and it was completely sanctioned by the family and they chose Johnny to play John Gotti," said Preston.

With nicknames like the Dapper Don, for his expensive taste, and Teflon Don, after three high profile cases that ended in acquittals, Travolta says Gotti was a sort of living mafia legend.

"And this is the last modern gangster you will ever see. This is really kind of it. I think of it as a bookend to 'The Godfather'," he said.

Preston plays Gotti's wife, Victoria.

"We spent the whole day with Victoria. She cooked us lunch.....I wore her wedding ring along with a ring that John had given here that she hadn't taken off," she said.

This movie was Travolta's longtime passion project and the family let him into Gotti's world - and his closet.

"One of the coats that I wore in the beginning and the end of the film actually had still had the cologne that he had worn, so all of that adds. You're wearing his jewelry, scarves, the coat, the scent - it all allows you to arrive at becoming someone.

It's that authenticity, Travolta says, that sets this apart from any other so-called mob movie.

"It was a nice challenge. The family is excited about our interpretation," he said.

Travolta and Preston tell Action News that the family was on set for most of the filming and really had a hand in making sure their personal story was not only accurate, but a memoir to Gotti, who passed away in 2002.

Watch the interview from Alicia Vitarelli above.

------

Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentmoviesjohn travoltamob
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ENTERTAINMENT
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Queen Latifah to receive 2018 Marian Anderson Award
Drake visits young heart patient after 'Kiki Challenge' video
'Crazy Rich Asians' shines bright at the box office
More entertainment
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
American Idol Bus Tour Auditions in Philadelphia
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Show More
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
More News