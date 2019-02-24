OSCARS

Oscars 2019 Live Updates: See full list of 91st Academy Awards winners as they're announced

Find out who is nominated for an Oscar and be sure to watch the 91st Oscars Feb. 24 on ABC. (Alfonso Cuarón/Netflix, Clay Enos/Warner Bros., Universal Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES --
It's Oscar Sunday, and many of the top prizes are wide open.

It's anyone's guess who will take home Best Picture. Roma won top prize at the Critics' Choice Awards and the BAFTAs. Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody were favorites at the Golden Globes. Black Panther won Best Cast at the Screen Actors' Guild Awards. And that only scratches the surface when it comes to indicators of who might win.

But by the end of the night Sunday, all our questions will be answered. Take a look at the winners below as they're announced.

BEST DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

WINNER: Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Regina King in If Beale Street Could Talk
Amy Adams in Vice
Marina de Tavira in Roma
Emma Stone in The Favourite
Rachel Weisz in The Favourite

BEST PICTURE
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice

BEST DIRECTOR
Alfonso Cuaron for Roma
Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay for Vice
Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

BEST ACTRESS
Yalitza Aparicio in Roma
Glenn Close in The Wife
Olivia Colman in The Favourite
Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy in Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST ACTOR
Christian Bale in Vice
Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe in At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen in Green Book

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali in Green Book
Adam Driver in BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott in A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant in Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell in Vice

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice

BEST SONG

"All the Stars" from Black Panther
"I'll Fight" from RBG
"The Place Where the Lost Things Go" from Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow" from A Star is Born
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings" from The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
BEST SCORE
BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST FILM EDITING
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BEST COSTUME DESIGN
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIR
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice

BEST SOUND EDITING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma

BEST SOUND MIXING
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE
Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ANIMATED SHORT
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin

BEST DOCUMENTARY (SHORT)
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence.

