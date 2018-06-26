ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Looking for love: 2018 'Bachelor in Paradise' cast revealed

Krystal Nielson and Jordan Kimball are two fan favorites who will be a part of the latest season of "Bachelor in Paradise." (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Former stars from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will be given a second shot at love in Mexico when Bachelor in Paradise returns on Tuesday, August 7 at 8 p.m. | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

The cast includes two "villains" from the most recent season of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor: fitness coach Krystal Nielson and model Jordan Kimball. Bachelor Japan alum Yuki Kimura and Wells Adams, who is currently dating Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, will serve as bartenders for the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise.



Starting the week following the season premiere, Bachelor in Paradise will air on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. | 7 p.m. CT on ABC.

See the full cast below:

Angela Amezcua of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)
Annaliese Puccini of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)
Astrid Loch of The Bachelor Season 21 (Nick)
Bibiana Julian of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie) and The Bachelor Winter Games
Chelsea Roy of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)

David Ravitz of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)
Eric Bigger of The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel)
Joe Amabile of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)
John Graham of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)
Jordan Kimball of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)
Kendall Long of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)
Kenny Layne of The Bachelorette Season 13 (Rachel)

Kevin Wendt of The Bachelor Winter Games and The Bachelor Canada
Krystal Nielson of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)
Nick Spetsas of The Bachelorette Season 14 (Becca)
Nysha Norris of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)
Tia Booth of The Bachelor Season 22 (Arie)
Wells Adams and Yuki Kimura (The Bartenders)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelorbachelor in paradisethe bacheloretteloveABCtelevisionreality television
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Disney offers tuition for hourly workers in tight job market
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Stefan Karl Stefansson, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
Show More
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Running Temple student, former 6abc intern, becomes internet sensation
More News