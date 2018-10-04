ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Hersheypark set for new 'hypercoaster' in Chocolatetown attraction

EMBED </>More Videos

Hersheypark announces new attraction. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on October 4, 2018.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Hersheypark will get a new roller coaster that officials say will be the park's "tallest, longest, fastest and sweetest" ever.

The Pennsylvania amusement park said Wednesday its $150 million Chocolatetown attraction will "unlock an all-new chapter." The 23-acre area will include a restaurant and bar, a confectionary kitchen and an ice cream parlor. Patrons will also be able to shop at a 10,000-square-foot store.

According to park filings with the Federal Aviation Administration, the ride will be classified as a "hypercoaster" because it rises over 200 feet.

Officials say the expansion project is the largest capital investment in Hershey Entertainment & Resorts history. Chocolatetown is expected to be completed in time for the 2020 season.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentpennsylvania newsamusement parkHersheyparkroller coaster
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
Film Fest: Julia Roberts' 'Ben is Back' to open, Teddy Pendergrass doc to close
'A Million Little Things' takes on male breast cancer
Local stars in "Love Never Dies" at the Academy of Music
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Off-duty officer wrestles butcher knife from road rage suspect
Man shot in Fox Chase drive-by shooting dies
Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills woman in Delaware County
1 killed, 4 injured following drive-by shooting in Germantown
Hunting Park residents shelter in place due to possible gas leak
Troubleshooters: Internet rental scams
Box truck crashes into utility pole on Route 73
2 injured in bus, truck crash on New Jersey Turnpike
Show More
Officer killed, 6 other officers wounded in South Carolina
Senate gets FBI Kavanaugh report, with initial vote Friday
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Warmer and More Humid Today
Police draw guns on 2 Rowan students after mistaken identity
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
More News