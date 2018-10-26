HALLOWEEN

'Hocus Pocus' is back in theaters just in time for Halloween

EMBED </>More Videos

An event Los Angeles' Hollywood Forever Cemetery celebrated 25 years of ''Hocus Pocus'' ahead of a special on Freeform later this month. (Oh My Disney)

Before the children wear costumes and run amok this All Hallows Eve, they'll have a chance to see a Halloween cult classic in theaters.

To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Hocus Pocus is back on the big screen at AMC Theaters from Oct. 26 until the end of the month.


The 1993 film stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Middler and Kathy Najimy as the Sanderson sisters of Salem.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought through AMC's website.

If you want to watch the film from the comfort of your home, Freeform is showing Hocus Pocus more than two dozen times throughout the month, including a special about it for the anniversary.

RELATED: Full 31 Nights of Halloween line-up includes several showings of Hocus Pocus

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Pictures, Freeform and this station.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie theatermovie newshalloween
HALLOWEEN
Halloween on a Saturday? Why some people want to move the holiday
Moana star says it is 'appropriate' for kids to dress up like the character
Starbucks offers new 'Witches Brew' Frappuccino
Gritty becomes popular Halloween costume idea
More halloween
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Teddy Pendergrass movie premieres Friday at Philly Film Festival
Win a new home by watching Wheel of Fortune
Genie Francis on her big return to 'General Hospital'
Mega Millions: $1.5B ticket sold in SC, $1M winners in Pa., N.J.
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Dangerous intersection has neighbors begging for city to intervene
AccuWeather: Clouds Increase Today, Heavy Rain and High Winds Arrive Late Tonight
Eagles arrive in London
Shootout in take-out restaurant leaves would-be robber critical
Bicyclist struck by car in Center City
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Bucks County
Police chase involving stolen car ends in Juniata
Police: Man assaulted employee at Talen Energy Stadium
Show More
Philadelphia City Council honors Gritty, and it's hilarious
Driver rescued after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard
Is it Carson Wentz or Prince Harry?
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
Here's how Wembley Stadium is getting ready for the Eagles
More News