'Incredibles 2' opens in theaters nationwide on Friday

'Incredibles 2' preview: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., June 14, 2018 (WPVI)

The Parr family returns to theaters this weekend in 'Incredibles 2' and fans couldn't be happier to see and hear them again.

All of the original stars are back on board, from Craig T. Nelson to Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson.

There are two villainous threats in the sequel, the only problem is supers are still banned from saving the day.

6abc's Alicia Vitarelli has a preview of 'Incredibles 2,' opening nationwide on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of 6abc.

