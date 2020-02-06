Arts & Entertainment

'Live' co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest to executive produce new ABC pilot 'Work Wife'

NEW YORK -- Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are taking their partnership off camera and into primetime.

ABC has ordered a pilot inspired in part by the relationship of the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-hosts.

Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers of the show titled "Work Wife."

It will tell the story of Dani and Scott, a platonic male-female team who share professional success, personal friendship and even deodorant.

Dani and Scott must rely on their unique relationship as they start their own real estate team.

And while Ripa and Seacrest will be executive producers on "Work Wife," you can still watch them every morning on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" on ABC.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentabc primetimelive kelly and ryanabcryan seacrestu.s. & worldkelly ripa
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police release cause of death for woman, children killed in Salem Co.
NJ high school basketball coach assaulted by players: police
Kobe and Gianna Bryant to be honored at memorial service
Police ID man found shot to death inside car in Point Breeze
Police identify suspect arrested in Love Park rape
Driver collides with school bus, flees scene in Philly: Police
Gilbertsville woman dies following assault; man in custody
Show More
Recent bank robberies in Center City leave workers on edge
Trump unleashes fury at impeachment enemies after acquittal
Clear video shows triple shooting suspect fleeing scene: Police
The Dining Car tops Action News viewers' diners list
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Overnight, Wind Advisory Friday
More TOP STORIES News