South Jersey Mini Golf Pro Describes Competing on ABC's Holey Moley

LINWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Aaron Kaminski, a professional mini golfer from Linwood, New Jersey, talked with Action News about what it's like to be a contestant on the hit ABC show Holey Moley.Appearing on the show was a dream come true."It's literally the biggest stage for a miniature golfer," Kaminski said.The 27-year-old grew up playing mini-golf in Ocean City, New Jersey. Today, he is the president of a mini-golf league called O Street Mini Golf in that shore community.Kaminski travels around the country reviewing mini-golf courses for his YouTube channel. He also competes in high stakes mini-golf tournaments."Oh, I am so much more than just a mini-golf guy. I am literally a professional miniature golfer. And when I tell people that It's like, 'wait, that's a thing?' I am like yes, yeah," Kaminski said.On the show, which was recorded in February, Kaminski and the other contestants go head to head in sudden death competition on an oversized mini-golf obstacle course.A former competitive swimmer at Drexel University, Kaminski says nothing prepared him for the outrageous obstacles on this course."I've been in different elements where I've had to take a step back, breathe, and be like, 'alright I got this.' But when they're electrocuting people and lighting them on fire I don't know how you can properly prepare for that," Kaminski told Action News.Contestants are competing for the ultimate prize of $250,000.Holey Moley airs at 8 p.m. Thursday nights on ABC