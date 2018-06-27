ENTERTAINMENT

Pink, Terrence Howard on Walk of Fame Class of 2019 list

Pink, Terrence Howard to be honored on Walk of Fame.

PHILADELPHIA
Two Pennsylvania natives are getting their stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Doylestown native Pink and Lafayette Hill's Terrence Howard are among the Class of 2019, which was released Tuesday.

Here is the full list:

In the category of MOTION PICTURES:
Alan Arkin, Kristen Bell, Daniel Craig, Robert De Niro, Guillermo del Toro, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Tyler Perry, and Gena Rowlands.

In the category of TELEVISION:
Alvin And The Chipmunks, Candice Bergen, Guy Fieri, Terrence Howard, Stacy Keach, Sid and Marty Krofft, Lucy Liu, Mandy Moore, Dianne Wiest, and Julia Child (Posthumous).

In the category of RECORDING:
Michael Bublé, Cypress Hill, The Lettermen, Faith Hill, Tommy Mottola, P!nk, Teddy Riley, Trio: Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, and Jackie Wilson (Posthumous).

In the category of LIVE THEATRE/LIVE PERFORMANCE:
Idina Menzel, Cedric "The Entertainer", Judith Light, and Paul Sorvino.


Dates have not been scheduled for these ceremonies. The Walk of Fame says recipients have two years to schedule star ceremonies from the date of selection before they expire.

More News