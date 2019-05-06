Arts & Entertainment

Starbucks cup mistakenly left in scene of Game of Thrones

EMBED <>More Videos

Starbucks cup mistakenly left in scene of Game of Thrones. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 6, 2019.

Game of Thrones is always full of shockers, but usually, it's because of a twist in the plot.

But perhaps the most shocking and controversial thing to happen in last night's episode was the fact that somehow a thoroughly modern Starbucks cup was left in plain view during the Winterfell party scene.

Fans spotted it and the images took off on social media.

The show creators even had cameos, but it's been all about the cup.

One tweet read, "You're telling me they had TWO years to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the (expletive) Starbucks cup in Winterfell!"

Or this one imagining if they had to write her name on her cup, "Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice."

It was also an opportunity for fans to "venti" over the episode.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentstarbuckstelevisionbig talkershbo
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Upper Darby High School athletic trainer dies during Broad Street Run
Police: No charges for mother of child abandoned in Kensington
Several cars, box truck involved in crash on I-95
Congrats! Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome baby boy
Police: Victim beaten, robbed by 4 suspects in South Philly
Germany proposes $2,790 fine for kids without measles vaccination
Show More
Melanoma Monday aims for awareness on rising rates of skin cancer
Pennsauken Twp. school gives Army specialist, family emotional send-off
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
Ark. twins celebrate 100th birthday
Driver in South Philly crash says he was trying to avoid gunfire
More TOP STORIES News