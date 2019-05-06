Starbucks cup mistakenly left in scene of Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is always full of shockers, but usually, it's because of a twist in the plot.But perhaps the most shocking and controversial thing to happen in last night's episode was the fact that somehow a thoroughly modern Starbucks cup was left in plain view during the Winterfell party scene.Fans spotted it and the images took off on social media.The show creators even had cameos, but it's been all about the cup.One tweet read, "You're telling me they had TWO years to put together a decent show and they couldn't even spot the (expletive) Starbucks cup in Winterfell!"Or this one imagining if they had to write her name on her cup, "Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains, and Drinker of Pumpkin Spice."It was also an opportunity for fans to "venti" over the episode.