Arts & Entertainment

'Steel Magnolias' returning to theaters for 30th anniversary

EMBED <>More Videos

Steel Magnolias' hits the screen for 30th anniversary

HOUSTON, Texas (WPVI) -- If you're a fan of the film "Steel Magnolias," this is not a drill!

The ladies are all back together again as the film returns to theaters for its 30th anniversary.

The film returns to the big screen on May 19, 21 and 22, and will be shown locally at a number of locations, according to the Fathom Events website.
The film stars Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis, Julia Roberts, Dolly Parton and Sally Field in this timeless, heartfelt southern story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentcelebrityentertainmentmoviemovie theater
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jury weighs death for man who raped, dismembered teen
Violent night in Philadelphia leaves 4 dead, 2 injured
Car hits 2 homes, one catches fire
Hospital staff assembles "superhero team" to support boy with cancer
Mice take over King of Prussia Mall food court
Police: Suspect sought for robbing customer at Germantown gas station
Dancing police officers steals the show at Syracuse Heart Walk
Show More
Nostalgia & More: Resurgent Champion opens Center City store
One car crash knocks out power in Plymouth Twp.
Couple says ghost caught on nanny cam scratched daughter
14-year-old earns $200,000 by playing Fortnite
Bringing back kelly green? Lurie eyes 2020 for return of Eagles jerseys
More TOP STORIES News