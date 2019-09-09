Arts & Entertainment

Tamron Hall debuts new self-titled talk show on ABC-TV

FILE Tamron Hall, host of the new ABC daytime talk show "Tamron Hall," poses at the ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour All-Star Party in West Hollywood, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK -- Tamron Hall debuted her new self-titled ABC talk show Monday, and she says her goal to bring experiences and conversations to an all-inclusive table.

Hall became a mom at 48 after the birth of now 4-month-old son, Moses, with husband Steven Greener, a music executive. Now, she is launching her own show as the newest addition to ABC's daytime lineup.

"It is my first day," she said before the show's launch. "It is crazy exciting."

And helping her bring daytime's newest talk show to millions of viewers across the country is Bill Geddes, co-founder of The View.

Hall's show looks to find the best stories to tell from her guests, her audience and herself. She knows many will make comparisons to other big name talk show hosts, but this one is all Tamron.

"I want the show to be that," she said. "I want it to be the conservation, just talking to people."

Hall appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the show and how she's finding balance as a working mom.

"I'm trying to balance it all but it's a work in progress," she said. "There have been days I've been in the corner crying, saying, 'I'm a bad mom, wait a minute, what am I doing?' Or I'm in the studio talking about a show idea and all I can think about is that face."



Hall said her favorite part of the show has been the team of people behind the scenes.

"Team means the world to me, I have a phenomenal team," she said of the producers and staff who "came on board" and took a leap of faith with her. "We all believe in each other, and we have each others' backs. Let me keep it real, I miss people too, I miss that connection."

"Tamron Hall" debuted September 9 on this ABC station and is distributed in national syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.

CLICK HERE to find out when it airs in your city.
