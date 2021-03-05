Stars of 'Wandavision' talk Disney+ finale amid fan theories

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The much-anticipated finale of "Wandavision" debuts Friday on Disney +.Nielsen calls the first-of-its-kind Marvel series the most-watched show in the world right now.I had a chance to chat with the stars about the wildly popular series.Fans are going into the 9th and final episode with a lot of theories."Wandavision" is the first Marvel storyline since "Avengers: End Game" and "Spider-Man: Far From Home," and we've been hooked week after week.The season starts with superheroes Wanda and Vision dropped in 1950s suburbia. Then, it shuffles through the decades."Vision is beginning to wonder what's going on in this town? What's happening?" says Paul Bettany, who plays Vision. "The real world and this world will start to collide."That's when the signature Marvel action sets in."We really bust the door down with this show," says Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda.Bryn Mawr's Kat Dennings plays Dr. Darcy Lewis, who we first met in the Thor movies."She is the only one out of everyone that they've brought in who was able to kind of crack the mystery and interpret the signals she's getting to realize that they're broadcast signals," Dennings says."Wandavision's" music comes from powerhouse couple Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Bobby Lopez, who wrote the scores for both "Frozen" films.For "Wandavision," they created fresh theme songs for each episode."Our approach was, let's find a hook that can be in every song," Bobby says. " And we found this four-note phrase for 'Wandavision.'"The stars could not say too much as we inch towards the finale, but guaranteed it will be exciting."The whole thing is so surreal and trippy," says Kathryn Hahn, who plays Agnes. "I can't tell you! It's been so fun.""It's gonna be wild, y'all," says Teyonah Parris, who plays Monica Rambeau.