American Idol's Noah Davis' tips for getting a golden ticket

With the audition bus set to roll through Philly, the former contestant offers some advice for securing a trip to Hollywood!

With the American Idol audition bus set to roll through Philly on Sept. 6, former contestant Noah Davis stops by Entertainment Now to dish on what it's like to compete for the judges and other advice for being an Idol!

Think you have what it takes to be an Idol? Audition online here: Idol registration

