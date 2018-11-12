With the release of Toy Story 4, the beloved franchise will span more than two decades. The original film was released in 1995, with Toy Story 2 close behind in 1999. The third film, released in 2010, featured the protagonist, Andy, all grown up and going off to college.
Tom Hanks, the voice of Woody, told the BBC earlier this month that the new film would be emotional, saying of Pixar, "the emotional range of those movies has become more and more deep and profound and affecting." He called the end of Toy Story 4 "a moment in history."
Toy Story 4 will hit theaters in the summer of 2019.
