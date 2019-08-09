If all things creepy and crawly interest you then head to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University's 2-day bug fest. There will be plenty of critters on hand, plus demonstrations, bug walks and experts dispelling urban legends. The festival runs Saturday and Sunday.
Longwood Gardens is featuring a fireworks and fountains show on Saturday at 9:15 p.m. The fireworks and choreographed fountain movement will all be set to the music of Tchaikovsky's classic ballet, Swan Lake.
Thousands of spectators are expected to descend on downtown West Chester for the Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic. Both professionals and amateur bikers compete and the event ends with a community festival. The event takes place on Saturday from 3-10 p.m.
August is National Peach Month and they are celebrating the tasty fruit over two days at Peddler's Village in Bucks County. Along with countless peachy food offerings, there will be live music and a sidewalk sale.
You don't normally think of a circus when you hear the word graveyard, but organizers at Laurel Hill Cemetery are changing that, at least for this weekend. Join them for an evening of fire and aerial performances both Friday and Saturday nights.
Cliveden in Germantown is hosting a special scavenger hunt for 21-and-older guests tonight (Friday). Two drink tickets and food are included with the price of admission.
There will be plenty of barbecue and beer at the Port Richmond Blues Festival on Saturday. Festivities take place along Tioga and Richmond Streets from Noon-7 p.m.
Weekend Happenings - August 9, 2019
