weekend happenings

Weekend Happenings - October 25, 2019

You can start with terror behind the walls at eastern state penitentiary. Inside this abandoned prison you'll find 6 haunted attractions, over 200 performers, and Hollywood quality special effects.

Tonight it's the final Twilight in the Gardens in Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. There will be a live band and crafts. It's BYOB so pack some snacks, your comfiest blanket and you can even look into your future with a tarot reading.

Tonight is the last night to get your tickets to see the Philly Pops perform The Nightmare before Christmas at the Met in Philadelphia. Not only can you enjoy classic songs like "This is Halloween" but costumes are strongly encouraged.

On Saturday you can bring the kids for a Halloween treat at the Franklin institute for Franklin Fright. There will be experiments, crafts, a costume parade, and a ball pit explosion finale.

'Tis the season for festivals and in East Passyunk it's time for Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday. Bring your family and your Fido for a costume contest at the singing fountain and pumpkin decorating at Urban Jungle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaentertainmentweekend happenings
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEEKEND HAPPENINGS
Weekend Happenings - October 18, 2019
Weekend Happenings - October 11, 2019
Weekend Happenings - October 4, 2019
Weekend Happenings - September 27, 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Temple's School of Medicine closed due to potential threat
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Penn grad becomes 24-year-old billionaire overnight
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Crash shuts down Route 38 EB in Cherry Hill, New Jersey
Watch: Woman screams at Harvey Weinstein at charity event
Show More
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Gabe Kapler, Larry Bowa react to Phillies hiring of Joe Girardi
Firefighters help residents out of burning building in Lehigh Co.
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
More TOP STORIES News