You can start with terror behind the walls at eastern state penitentiary. Inside this abandoned prison you'll find 6 haunted attractions, over 200 performers, and Hollywood quality special effects.
Tonight it's the final Twilight in the Gardens in Philadelphia's Magic Gardens. There will be a live band and crafts. It's BYOB so pack some snacks, your comfiest blanket and you can even look into your future with a tarot reading.
Tonight is the last night to get your tickets to see the Philly Pops perform The Nightmare before Christmas at the Met in Philadelphia. Not only can you enjoy classic songs like "This is Halloween" but costumes are strongly encouraged.
On Saturday you can bring the kids for a Halloween treat at the Franklin institute for Franklin Fright. There will be experiments, crafts, a costume parade, and a ball pit explosion finale.
'Tis the season for festivals and in East Passyunk it's time for Fall Fest and Spooky Saturday. Bring your family and your Fido for a costume contest at the singing fountain and pumpkin decorating at Urban Jungle.
Weekend Happenings - October 25, 2019
WEEKEND HAPPENINGS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News