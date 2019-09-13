weekend happenings

Weekend Happenings - September 13, 2019

As if we need a reason to eat endless amounts of burgers on a Sunday. It's time for Philly Burger Brawl. 60 restaurants are competing for what will be named Philly's best burger. The yummy contest begins at 2pm.

It's the start of Center City District Restaurant Week and by "week" I mean 13 days of pre-fixed $20 lunches and $35 dinners at 120 of the best restaurants in the city. You better make reservations now because spaces will fill up fast!

You won't find any crows in Peddler's Village this weekend, and that's because 100 handmade scarecrows will be lining the streets for the Scarecrow Festival. You can take part in workshops, pumpkin painting, live music, and you can bring the kids along too!

Starting on Saturday, you can play in Pumpkinland at Linvilla Orchards. Get lost in mazes, pick some apples, ride hayrides and ponies, all with an orange backdrop loaded with hundreds of pumpkins.

Get some puppy love from these guys during the Canine Partners for Life Open House on Saturday in Cochranville, Chester County. The event celebrates 30 years of helping individuals with disabilities gain access to service and companion dogs. Aside from drool kisses, food and drinks the event is free.
