Young Abington actor stars in new Mighty Ducks series on Disney+

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers debuted on Disney+ Friday.This new series brings nostalgia to fans of the original, while introducing this new team of quirky underdogs to a new generation of fans.Emilio Estevez is back as an older, grumpier coach.It also stars Abington actor Maxwell Simkins.The 14-year-old tells me what it's like to be a part of this iconic franchise."I feel like I have a lot of pressure because they're they're passing on this torch," Simkins says.The teen has been acting for more than half of his life"I always had so much ambition and so much drive," he says.We last caught up when he was eight years old, and starring in "Love the Coopers.""It was my first ever interview on TV," he says. "You were the first people to ever interview me. It was incredible."Since then, he broke out some fresh moves on "The Sleepover" and he's also making music."I rap," Simkins says. "I'm working on my first album."He's also taking the lead as Nick "The Stick" Ganz in the new Mighty Ducks."He joins this ragtag team and creates this whole team and they all come together like a family," he explains."I felt like they loved my comedy aspect because originally Nick wasn't supposed to be a big jokester or have a comedic aspect," he says. "I think I brought that to him."It's humor that helped Maxwell get through tough times of his own."I was bullied a lot at school and I would come home and watch TV," he says.Now that he's on it, he's sharing that healing."If I impact three people and make them laugh or smile if they are going through a lot, that's enough," he says.