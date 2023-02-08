2 women turn passion, desire into Oscars-bound beauty products

Saima Rathor and Patricia Gallardo, co-founders of Epiclight Beauty, will have their beauty products featured inside gift bags for Oscar nominees. Kemberly Richardson has the story.

GREENWICH, Connecticut -- Two local women are living proof that if you have passion and desire, you can accomplish just about anything, including taking an idea from preschool pick up all the way to the Oscars.

Saima Rathor and Patricia Gallardo, co-founders of Epiclight Beauty, are busy packing up and sending off boxes from a home in Greenwich, Connecticut to the doorsteps of Oscar nominees.

It's a project that has been a labor of love.

"I think me, and Saima almost cried, it very exciting, we are still pinching ourselves," Gallardo said.

The two met 15 years ago in New York City while dropping their kids off at preschool.

With backgrounds in the beauty industry and finance, about five years ago, the ladies wanted to try something new and went out on a limb.

"It was daunting to take on this huge project, but it was exciting," Gallardo said.

On October 18, 2022, Epiclight Beauty officially launched.

Their team of six women is focused on creating multi-purpose products for different skin tones, which are also loaded with skin care ingredients.

For the first time, their creation will be inside gift bags for stars like Cate Blanchett, Angela Bassett, Jamie Lee Curtis, Colin Farrell and Brendan Fraser.

The ladies told Eyewitness News reporter Kemberly Richardson that they are still in disbelief.

"I really believe that if you are authentic and do what you want to do, things just start to happen," Rathor said.

The "Everyone Wins" nominee gift bags are special and are set aside for the top 28 Oscar nominees.

Right now, Rathor and Gallardo are busy developing more products focusing on Gen X women staying true to one of their mantras, "We see you, because we are you."

"If you have a dream, just do it, don't let anyone say otherwise," Rathor said.