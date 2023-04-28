WATCH LIVE

Police searching for clues in 2022 beating death of 76-year-old man with scooter

The suspect allegedly stole Holmes' electric scooter along with his bag and wallet after the beating.

Friday, April 28, 2023 5:55PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are searching for clues in connection with a 2022 murder.

Police say 76-year-old Eric Holmes was robbed and beaten on October 17, 2022, in the area of Sharpnack and Ross streets.

The suspect allegedly stole Holmes' electric scooter along with his bag and wallet.

Eric Holmes

Police say Holmes died from his injuries on December 6, 2022.

No arrests have been made in the case.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

