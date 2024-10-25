Beloved Philadelphia parking attendant killed in stabbing remembered as friend, father

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The victim of a fatal stabbing in West Philadelphia last week is being remembered as a dedicated colleague and a loving father.

Philadelphia police say Souleymane Magassouba was stabbed last Friday morning, around 5:30 a.m., at the Exxon gas station on the 200 block of N. 63rd Street in West Philadelphia.

Police said Magassouba was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

"I couldn't sleep for days," an emotional Justin Sherlock told Action News on Thursday afternoon. "I still suffer going to sleep. He's on my mind every night."

For the past three and a half years, Sherlock had worked with Magassouba at a parking garage near Washington Square.

Sherlock described 31-year-old Magassouba as a great friend and co-worker. Most importantly, he said Magassouba was a loving father to his young daughter.

"At the end of the day, he came home to his daughter, provided for his daughter, and made sure his daughter was fine," Sherlock explained.

Action News has learned Magassouba was from the Republic of Guinea, but he recently called West Philadelphia home.

For several years, he worked as a parking attendant at the garage located under the Hopkinson House in Washington Square. Inside that garage, a picture of Magassouba is now hanging up to alert people who live in the building and park in the garage of his death.

"He used to always want to help them all," Paul Miles, the parking garage manager, said. "A lot of them was coming down crying to me when they found out about what happened to him."

"It's not been the same. It hasn't been the same. Nothing like the same," Miles added.

The men who man the garage have spent the past few days sharing the news with people like Lindsie Rank, who parks in the garage for work.

"He was the nicest person, and if I was having a bad day, he always perked it up. It is small moments like that that make big differences in people's lives," Rank said.

On Saturday, Philadelphia police arrested 46-year-old Kareem Graves and charged him with Magassouba's murder. At this time, police have not released a motive for the stabbing.