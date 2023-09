Sue Rocco speaks with Erin McNamara Horvat for an intimate conversation on her work in education and her dream for her daughters.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "People need to be able to bring their whole selves to their place of work." -Erin McNamara Horvat

Drexel University's Senior Vice Provost of Faculty Advancement Erin McNamara Horvat joins host Sue Rocco for an intimate conversation on her life growing up with a mother who suffered from Bipolar, receiving her MA and PhD in Education and why she hopes her daughters will uncover who they are and live their lives writing their own stories.