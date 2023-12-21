South Jersey teen has biggest wish granted as she battles life-threatening condition

CAPE MAY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager in Cape May, New Jersey will be able to make beautiful music for years to come thanks to the generosity of Subaru of Cherry Hill.

Erynn, 14, has been battling a critical, life-threatening medical condition.

When she was approached by the Make-A-Wish foundation, the courageous teen revealed she would love a shed in her family's backyard.

She wanted to use the space to create a music studio.

The car dealership took Erynn's dream a step further by gifting her state-of-the-art music equipment, during a party in her honor.

Erynn says she plans to use the equipment to practice with her bandmates and one day record their own music.