Authorities release timeline, new video of escaped Philadelphia prisoner Alleem Borden

Alleem Borden remains on the run after fleeing officers while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A handcuffed prisoner who escaped police at a Philadelphia hospital has been on the run for two days.

In an update on Wednesday, Supervisor Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Clark announced a $2,500 reward for fugitive Alleem Borden, 29, adding that he should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Borden was last spotted on Tuesday when he fled a home on the 5300 block of West Columbia Street. Clark says U.S. Marshals chased him to nearby train tracks but he was able to get away.

Borden had his hands cuffed behind his back when he fled officers while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday.

He was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, adding that Borden was then found sleeping in the vehicle.

READ MORE: New video shows handcuffed prisoner running across Philadelphia parking lot moments after escape

While he was being processed, he complained of pain.

"If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it's our policy that we take them to a facility," Vanore said. "He was checked out and discharged."

Video obtained by Action News shows Borden running through a Kensington parking lot after his escape. He was also later spotted leaving a residence and getting into a vehicle on the 2700 block of Hope Street.

Video shows handcuffed prisoner who outran officers after he escaped from a hospital in the city's Kensington section.

Timeline of escape

Feb. 25 -- Borden was arrested for an alleged car theft

Feb. 26 at 4:40 a.m. -- He was taken to Episcopal Hospital after complaints of pain.

Feb. 26 at 6:42 a.m. -- Borden fled officers while in handcuffs at the hospital

Feb. 26 at 6:58 a.m. -- Video surveillance captured Borden walking on the 2700 block of Hope Street before entering a residence.

Feb. 26 at 7:11 a.m. -- Video captured Borden exiting a residence on Hope Street and entering a gold Honda while still in his restraints.

Feb. 27 -- U.S. Marshals joined the search for the suspect

Feb. 27 at 3:15 p.m. -- U.S. Marshals approached a home that Borden is known to frequent on the 5300 block of West Columbia Avenue. Immediately after knocking, a man matching the suspect's description sprinted out of the residence and jumped down a 30-foot embankment onto the SEPTA train tracks. He ran north on the tracks and was able to evade capture.

New video shows escaped prisoner Alleem Borden leaving a home on Hope Street

Investigators say there have been no other confirmed sightings of Borden to date.

"Borden's flight again signifies his desperateness and Borden's criminal history shows a history of fleeing and eluding police," said Clark.

Authorities believe he has access to firearms, may have mental health issues, and is a known narcotics user.

READ MORE: Escaped prisoner Alleem Borden spotted in West Philadelphia

Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan possibly spotted in West Philadelphia, sources say

"Due to these factors, we are considering Borden possibly armed dangerous and undoubtedly desperate," Clark added.

The gold Honda has been located but authorities say no additional charges have been filed.

Clark said that weather and the safety of U.S. Marshals made Tuesday's operation on West Columbia Avenue difficult.

"We had investigators there but it wasn't worth their safety to jump down that embankment. He's a desperate man. So I clearly see why he tried to escape and jump down to the train tracks," Clark noted.

U.S. Marshals Service provides update on escaped Philly prisoner

Criminal history

Borden has a litany of prior arrests dating back to 2016, including for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons charges, according to records.

One of his prior cases was out of Cambria County in western Pennsylvania. He was charged with resisting arrest and running from police in 2020.

Borden joins the growing list of escapes across the region. Just last month, 17-year-old Shane Pryor escaped DHS custody after being transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a hand injury.

In 2023, our region saw seven escapees, including the prison break of Danelo Cavalcante, who was captured after 14 days on the run in Chester County.

As the manhunt for him intensifies in our area, the U.S. Marshals say they will get their man.

"Confident we'll have him in custody in a reasonable amount of time," said Clark.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Tips can be called at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477).