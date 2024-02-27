Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan possibly spotted in West Philadelphia, sources say

The suspect remains on the run after fleeing officers while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a Philadelphia hospital on Monday was possibly spotted Tuesday afternoon.

Sources tell Action News that 29-year-old Alleem Bordan may be in West Philadelphia. Police officers and US Marshals are in the area searching at this hour.

He has been on the run for more than 30 hours after fleeing officers while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday.

"He outran them with handcuffs behind him and disappeared in the 2700 block of Hancock Street," said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Bordan had his hands cuffed behind his back when he fled. Police launched an "intense search" but could not find him.

He was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver on Thursday, Vanore said, adding that Bordan was then found sleeping in the vehicle.

While he was being processed, he complained of pain.

"If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it's our policy that we take them to a facility," Vanore said. "He was checked out and discharged."

Video obtained by Action News shows Bordan running through a Kensington parking lot after his escape.

Video shows handcuffed prisoner who outran officers after he escaped from a hospital in the city's Kensington section.

Bordan has a litany of prior arrests dating back to 2016, including for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons charges, according to records.

One of his prior cases was out of Cambria County in western Pennsylvania. He was charged with resisting arrest and running from police in 2020.

Bordan joins the growing list of escapes across the region. Just last month, 17-year-old Shane Pryor escaped DHS custody after being transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a hand injury.

In 2023, our region saw seven escapees, including the prison break of Danelo Cavalcante, who was captured after 14 days on the run in Chester County.

While police don't consider Bordan to be dangerous, anyone who sees him or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

