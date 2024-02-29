Authorities believe he has access to firearms, may have mental health issues, and is a known narcotics user

Escaped Philadelphia prisoner Alleem Borden evades capture, may be getting help, US Marshal says

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The search continues Thursday for 29-year-old Alleem Borden, the latest prisoner to escape custody in the Philadelphia area. He has been on the run since Monday and while U.S. Marshals have been hot on Borden's trail, he managed to slip through their fingers once again on Tuesday.

Authorities say he is now out of his handcuffs and may be getting help, adding that he should be considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Now, police and U.S. Marshals are ramping up their efforts to capture him, offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Borden escaped from Philadelphia police custody while at a hospital on Monday in the city's Kensington section.

Video shows handcuffed prisoner who outran officers after he escaped from a hospital in the city's Kensington section.

He was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing a car from a delivery driver on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said, adding that Borden was then found sleeping in the vehicle.

While he was being processed, he complained of pain.

"If a prisoner complains of pain or has an injury, it's our policy that we take them to a facility," Vanore said. "He was checked out and discharged."

He had his hands cuffed behind his back when he ran away from officers while being discharged from Episcopal Hospital at about 6:42 a.m. Monday.

Escaped prisoner Alleem Bordan possibly spotted in West Philadelphia, sources say

Video obtained by Action News shows Borden running through a Kensington parking lot after his escape. He was also later spotted leaving a residence and getting into a vehicle on the 2700 block of Hope Street before getting into a gold Honda - still in his restraints.

That gold Honda has since been located but authorities say no additional charges have been filed.

New video shows escaped prisoner Alleem Borden leaving a home on Hope Street

He was last spotted on Tuesday when he fled a home on the 5300 block of West Columbia Street, where U.S. Marshals chased him to nearby train tracks but he was able to get away.

"We had investigators there but it wasn't worth their safety to jump down that embankment. He's a desperate man. So I clearly see why he tried to escape and jump down to the train tracks," said Supervisor Deputy U.S. Marshal Rob Clark.

Investigators say there have been no other confirmed sightings of Borden to date.

"Borden's flight again signifies his desperateness and Borden's criminal history shows a history of fleeing and eluding police," said Clark.

U.S. Marshals Service provides update on escaped Philly prisoner

Authorities believe he has access to firearms, may have mental health issues, and is a known narcotics user.

"Due to these factors, we are considering Borden possibly armed dangerous and undoubtedly desperate," Clark said, also adding that they are "confident we'll have him in custody in a reasonable amount of time."

Borden has a litany of prior arrests dating back to 2016, including for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and weapons charges, according to records.

One of his prior cases was out of Cambria County in western Pennsylvania. He was charged with resisting arrest and running from police in 2020.

Borden joins the growing list of escapes across the region, including seven escapes in 2023.

The most notorious in recent memory was the 14-day search for escaped Chester County prisoner Danelo Cavalcante. Just last month, 17-year-old Shane Pryor also escaped DHS custody after being transported to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for a hand injury. He has also since been caught.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Tips can be called at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477).

