Tova du Plessis is heading up an initiative for Women's History Month called Babkas for Blankets, with all proceeds going to Fingertips of Africa.

Essen Bakery owner Tova du Plessis using food to help women in her native South Africa

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tova du Plessis owns Essen Bakery in South Philly and is a repeat James Beard nominee for the top baker in the country.

From here in Philadelphia, she is lending a helping hand thousands of miles away to women in her homeland of South Africa.

She is heading up an initiative for Women's History Month called Babkas for Blankets, with all proceeds going to the South African charity, Fingertips of Africa.

Through the month of March, when customers at her bakery donate $36 they will receive a limited edition babka, as well as a blanket made by the women who are able to work through the charity's Sewing Academy - helping them to earn a living wage, and helping the recipients of the blankets as well.

Essen Bakery | Facebook | Instagram

1437 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19147

215-271-2299

open 8:30-3:00, closed Mondays