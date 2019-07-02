Evesham Township police searching for garage lurking suspects

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating after two men were spotted videotaping the inside of a person's garage.

The unknown men were caught on camera filming the interior of the garage and the vehicles inside in Evesham Township.

They also used a ladder to view the attic of the garage.

Police say the two men left the area in a white Maserati.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
new jersey news
