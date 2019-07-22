Explosive device damages Chinese take-out restaurant in Parkside

PARKSIDE (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police and the ATF are investigating after an explosive device damaged a Chinese takeout restaurant in the Parkside neighborhood.

The device exploded just before 2 a.m. Monday morning and caused damage to the building on the 4500 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Video from the Action Cam shows a small hole in the frame of the door to the New Asia Restaurant.

Nobody was hurt in the explosion.
