Jurassic Quest Dinosaur Exhibit makes stop in the Philadelphia region

Action News got a sneak peek of 'Jurassic Quest,' which features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

Action News got a sneak peek of 'Jurassic Quest,' which features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

Action News got a sneak peek of 'Jurassic Quest,' which features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

Action News got a sneak peek of 'Jurassic Quest,' which features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

OAKS, Pa (WPVI) -- A new exhibit is coming to the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center this weekend.

Action News got a sneak peek of 'Jurassic Quest,' which features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

There are also activities such as a giant fossil dig and a play area for little ones.

Visitors can learn all about the giants that roamed the earth millions of years ago in this new walk-through exhibit.

It will be playing Friday, April 19 through Sunday, April 21, 2024 and the hours are Friday 12 p.m.- 8p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m.