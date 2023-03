A driver is being treated for serious injuries following a crash in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

Firefighters had to free the driver from the wreckage.

The crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Belmont and Edgely avenues.

That's where the driver lost control of an SUV. The vehicle crossed the road and smashed into a tree.

Investigators are working to figure out what caused the wreck.