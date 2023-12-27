Man charged in 2003 Fairmount Park rape, murder now faces new charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The man charged last week with rape and murder in a 20-year-old cold case in Fairmount Park is now facing charges in three other sexual assaults.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested on December 17 following two slashings on the Pennypack Park trail in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say DNA collected from Diaz last week tied him to the infamous Fairmount Park rape cases, including the death of Rebecca Park, who was attacked and killed while she jogged alone in the park on July 13, 2003.

On December 20, the district attorney's office officially charged Diaz with rape, murder, aggravated indecent assault, abuse of a corpse and other crimes in Park's killing.

Exactly one week later, Diaz has now been formally charged with three other sexual assaults, two in Fairmount Park in 2003, and one in Pennypack Park in 2007.

Diaz's charges have been upgraded to include rape, attempted rape, kidnapping, attempted kidnapping, aggravated assault, and related offenses, according to the district attorney's office.

FULL NEWS CONFERENCE: Police name person of interest in Fairmount Park rape cold case

Slashings in Pennypack Park

The first slashing attack happened around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2023, in the area of 2800 Holme Avenue.

Police say the victim was running on the trail and was approaching a bicyclist from behind. As the runner announced his approach, the bicyclist, who has since been identified as Diaz, became enraged.

The victim said that the bicyclist pulled out a large knife, possibly a machete, and slashed him multiple times in the arms and hands.

SEE ALSO: DNA tool may help in Fairmount Park rapist cold case

Then, around 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, a person walking along the trail in the area of 2800 Winchester Avenue was attacked by a bicyclist with a large knife.

The victim was cut on his right arm and hands.

Diaz faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related offenses in connection with the slashing attacks.