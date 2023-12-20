Rebecca Park murder: Pennypack Park slashing suspect charged with 2003 Fairmount Park rape

Authorities believe Elias Diaz may also be tied to other assaults.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A machete-wielding man arrested for a series of knife attacks last month is now charged with rape and murder in a 20-year-old cold case in Fairmount Park.

Elias Diaz, 46, was arrested on December 17, 2023, following two slashings on the Pennypack Park trail in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say DNA collected from Diaz this week tied him to the infamous Fairmount Park rape cases, including the death of Rebecca Park, who was attacked and killed while she jogged alone in the park on July 13, 2003.

On Wednesday, the district attorney's office officially charged Diaz with rape, murder, aggravated indecent assault, abuse of a corpse and other crimes in Park's killing.

The investigation into the 2003 murder and other rapes from that time period believed to be tied to Diaz is active and ongoing, officials said.

Slashings in Pennypack Park

The first slashing attack happened around 8:15 a.m. on Nov. 22, 2023, in the area of 2800 Holme Avenue.

Police say the victim was running on the trail and was approaching a bicyclist from behind. As the runner announced his approach, the bicyclist, who has since been identified as Diaz, became enraged.

The victim said that the bicyclist pulled out a large knife, possibly a machete, and slashed him multiple times in the arms and hands.

Then, around 9 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2023, a person walking along the trail in the area of 2800 Winchester Avenue was attacked by a bicyclist with a large knife.

The victim was cut on his right arm and hands.

Diaz faces charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, and related offenses in connection with the slashing attacks.

Cold case rapes

Rebecca Park, 30, a fourth-year student at the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine from Olney, Maryland, vanished after going running in Fairmount Park in July 13, 2003. Her body was found buried under wood and leaves in a steep hillside in the park, about 200 feet off the road, authorities said.

In 2003, police were able to use DNA from Park's murder and link it to two other attacks that year in Fairmount Park: a rape of a 21-year-old jogger on April 30, 2003, at Kelly Drive and Fountain Green Road, and an attempted rape of a 37-year-old woman on October 25, 2003, at West River Drive near the Falls Bridge.

Four years later on August 11, 2007, the serial rapist struck again -- this time in Pennypack Park. Police say a woman, about 25 years old, was raped near Frankford and Solly avenues while walking on the trail. It's not far from the 2023 slashing attacks, police said.

How DNA helped the case

Since the investigation began, authorities scoured the crime scenes to collect DNA evidence. It was submitted into the DNA database, otherwise known as CODIS. But it was ultimately a genealogy tracing that led to one suspect.

During a 2021 press conference, police released new images of what the suspect may look like using DNA phenotypic analyses, which uses DNA to predict the physical characteristics of the subject.

Philadelphia Police Lab Manager Ryan Gallagher says the same DNA was also entered into public genealogy databases, which helped build a familial profile for the serial rapist. In April of 2023, that investigative work led them to the name of Elias Diaz, but police weren't certain if he was still alive.

"We had no idea if he was even still living. There was information given to us when we started to search for him, and they started searching for him, that he was in the area Kensington. Somebody said he overdosed. No one had seen him for a time. So we had no idea where to find him or if he was living at a residence or was unsheltered," said Interim First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore.

Diaz was in custody for two crimes in 2007 and 2015, but it was the November machete attacks in Pennypack Park that linked his DNA to the Fairmount Park rapist case.

Chopper 6 was overhead on Dec. 19, 2023, as investigators spent hours searching a makeshift tent and campsite where sources tell Action News Elias Diaz lived.

The latest search

After news broke about Diaz's possible connection to the cold case Tuesday, authorities descended onto an area at Pennypark Park behind Lincoln High School.

Chopper 6 was there as investigators spent hours searching a makeshift tent and campsite where police tell Action News Elias Diaz lived.

Authorities say Diaz used the area as shelter, but it remains unclear where he's been hiding through the years.

Stanford said the Fairmount Park assault cases and Park's slaying had "haunted" the community and the department, pointing to the presence of retired Capt. John Darby, who had just assumed command of the special victims unit when the assaults began.

"This was important enough for him today to come back," he said. "These are the type of cases that haunt you until you're able to bring some closure to it."

Darby echoed his words, saying "Investigators will tell you, they go home, the last thing they think about before they go to bed at night, the first thing they think about when they wake up in the morning, is cases like these."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.