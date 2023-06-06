WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Nearly $15 million in fake money seized by CBP officers in Philadelphia

Officers showed off what they seized from shipments intercepted on May 2, May 5, and May 26.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 6, 2023 3:14AM
Nearly $15M in fake money seized in Philadelphia
EMBED <>More Videos

Officials say counterfeiting currency is a lucrative business and is often used to finance illegal activities, including financial fraud, narcotics smuggling, terrorism, and attacks against our nation's financial systems.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped millions of dollars in counterfeit cash from getting into Philadelphia last month.

Officers showed off what they seized from shipments intercepted on May 2, May 5, and May 26.

Agents say the fake bills closely resembled real US currency that would be worth nearly $15 million.

The two most recent seizures occurred on May 26, when CBP officers seized two shipments that each contained $1,804,800 of fake currency. On May 5, officers seized $7,795,680 of counterfeit currency and $2,962,880 of fake currency on May 2.

Officials say counterfeiting money is a lucrative business and is often used to finance illegal activities, including financial fraud, narcotics smuggling, terrorism, and attacks against our nation's financial systems.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW