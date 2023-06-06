Nearly $15 million in fake money seized by CBP officers in Philadelphia

Officials say counterfeiting currency is a lucrative business and is often used to finance illegal activities, including financial fraud, narcotics smuggling, terrorism, and attacks against our nation's financial systems.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents stopped millions of dollars in counterfeit cash from getting into Philadelphia last month.

Officers showed off what they seized from shipments intercepted on May 2, May 5, and May 26.

Agents say the fake bills closely resembled real US currency that would be worth nearly $15 million.

The two most recent seizures occurred on May 26, when CBP officers seized two shipments that each contained $1,804,800 of fake currency. On May 5, officers seized $7,795,680 of counterfeit currency and $2,962,880 of fake currency on May 2.

