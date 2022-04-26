localish

Welcome to the 'Pretzel Capital of the World'

EMBED <>More Videos

Welcome to the 'Pretzel Capital of the World'

READING, Pa. -- Localish Presents: Faller's Pretzels
Wondering how pretzels became such a popular snack? We found the birthplace of pretzels in America and how they went from locally produced soft pretzels to mass produced hard pretzel must-have snacks. The region surrounding Reading, Pennsylvania is rich with pretzel makers dating back to the 1700s when German immigrants settled in the area. Now some of the oldest pretzel makers and most popular brands call the region home and it has become a hub or distribution of the snack across the United States.


Faller's Pretzels | Facebook | Instagram
528 Moss Street, Reading, PA 19604
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
Welcome to the 'Pretzel Capital of the World'
This Mexican restaurant's 'secret menu' tacos are worth the hype
This vegan food truck is bringing change to a California community
Turning kombucha tea into artificial leather!
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar
2 adults, 12-year-old child dead in apparent double murder-suicide
Birthday celebration held for missing Bridgeton girl
New video evidence released in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
Despite war, Ukrainian designer finishes local bride's wedding dress
Grocery store simulator helps students with autism build career skills
Rape, 2 stabbings on SEPTA under investigation
Show More
Best friend, principal among mourners after fire kills father, 3 kids
Family sues after teen falls to death from amusement park ride
Elon Musk to buy, privatize Twitter, company announces
Trump held in contempt over NY subpoena, will be fined $10K per day
First openly-gay minority judge in Pa. celebrates making history
More TOP STORIES News