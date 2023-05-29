Philadelphians plan family get-togethers, massive cookouts for Memorial Day weekend

Families across Philadelphia are taking advantage of the long holiday weekend, many grilling or preparing for Memorial Day on Monday.

If people weren't cooking out on Sunday, they were likely preparing for a cookout on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Families across Philadelphia are taking advantage of the long holiday weekend, many grilling or preparing for Memorial Day on Monday.

In Wynnefield, one family held a birthday bash and family reunion all in one go.

"Well my grandson, Chance, it's his fourth birthday celebration," said Melony Robinson from South Philadelphia.

The weather was perfect for the occasion, and Robinson said they made the most of the festivities.

"We have a bouncy house, it was a circus celebration. We have BBQ and both sides of the family here," said Robinson.

Between the cookout and the bouncy house for the kids, it was a party for all ages.

"He turned 4 years old, turning up right now. It's a good spot they chose right here," said Edward Huggins from West Philadelphia.

Huggins says he prides himself on being dubbed "Mr. Grill Master."

"We had some salmon, some burgers, hot dogs, chicken. Corn too, you know we do it all. Salad, everything you need," he said.

"I have a veggie tray here and a pepperoni tray," said Nikki Carter from West Philadelphia.

But not everyone plans to cook, however. Some say they want to kick their feet up and relax for the holiday.

"Going over my mom's, she's 93, my brother and the whole family going over there," said Percy Custus from West Philadelphia. "I don't cook. I'm just going to relax, they can do all the cooking, and enjoy the day with my grandkids."

While the long holiday weekend brings people together, it's still important to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.