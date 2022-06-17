Philly Cookout Shooting: 1 dead, 1 hurt after shots fired at group watching NBA Finals, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A drive-by shooting during a cookout in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia has left one man dead and another injured, police say.It happened just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday as people were watching the NBA Finals on a big screen TV outside at 8th Street and Allegheny Avenue.Police say a 48-year-old man was taken to Temple University Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds to the body. He was pronounced dead shortly after.A 21-year-old man was taken to Temple Hospital after being struck in both shoulders and the backside. He is listed in stable condition.Police say the mother of the 21-year-old man was cleaning a hot dog vending cart when the shots rang out.According to police, a gray Honda Accord with dark tinted windows was spotted at the scene.Police believe one to two suspects opened fire on the crowd from the car."So this was a drive-by shooting from Glenwood onto Allegheny and both the front and rear windows of a dark-colored, gray Honda Accord went down and one, but it looks more likely like two, opened fire on the crowd," Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace said.Multiple vehicles as well as the hot dog cart were struck by gunfire.Police say they found around 32 spent shell casings at the scene.No other injuries were reported.