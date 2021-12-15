South Jersey family debuts life-sized board game created during pandemic

During the lockdown, a South Jersey family created their very own board game, and it's now for sale just in time for the holidays.
When we say shop local, it doesn't get more local than this!
The Aversa family of four came up with the life-sized game called "What's Next?" from their home in Williamstown.
You assemble the weatherproof board tiles inside or outside, and the players are the game pieces.
"You lay out the squares on the floor, and then you get the large die it comes with, and you roll," explained dad, Jerry Aversa. "Wherever you land, you have to do the activity."
"We have things like you have to drop and do three push-ups," said mom, Marlee Aversa. "That's always a funny one. Then we have one where you have to bock like a chicken."
If you get to the end first, you win.
The Aversa family never imagined they would be in the board game business. They just wanted something their whole family could enjoy.
"We just wanted to get the kids off the screens and around their family," Marlee said. "They can play this for hours on end, and it's just laughter and family memories they're making. And they are getting exercise."
The Aversa family is now selling "What's Next?" online with express shipping for Christmas, and Walmart will be selling it online soon.
This Saturday, December 18, those interested can buy it in person at the Cherry Hill Mall's Holiday Market Extravaganza.