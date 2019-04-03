Crime & Safety

Family, friends remember slain South Carolina student Samantha Josephson in New Jersey

Wiping away tears, Samantha Josephsons parents held one another close at a vigil as reported by Christie Ileto during Action News at 11 on April 2, 2019.

Wiping away tears, Samantha Josephson's parents held one another close at a vigil for the 21-year-old in their home town of Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Her boyfriend breaking down in the front row had just spoken about her final moments.

"I was on the phone tracking her to make sure she got home safely and immediately knew there was something that was wrong," he said holding back tears. "Unfortunately, I was two and a half hours away. I would do anything to go back."

The University of South Carolina senior was last getting into a car that she thought was her Uber.

Nathaniel Rowland was no Uber driver.



Charleston police say he had activated the child safety lock after Samantha got into the car preventing her from escaping.

Her body was discovered a day after she disappeared. Police say she died from multiple sharp injuries.

"He was a monster, right?" said Samantha's father, Seymour Josephson. "What he did, I don't want anyone else to go through what I did as a parent."

Seymour now calling for action that Uber and Lyft drivers do more to identify themselves.

One by one, her high school friends and neighbors shared their favorite stories that they called "Sammy-isms."

"As soon as they started telling their stories, you played a story in your head, just her infectious giggle. She did light up a room," said family friend Kim Levy.

"(She) was just happy, it's all you could say about Sammy," added Beth Logue, whose daughter is friends with Sammy.

Samantha's funeral is on Wednesday in Princeton Junction, New Jersey.
