Family pleads guilty to 84-year-old man's fatal neglect

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Four people, including three family members, have pleaded guilty to stealing from an 84-year-old man in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and neglecting him until he died of starvation.

A judge sentenced Albert Weaver Sr.'s 53-year-old son, his daughter-in-law and his granddaughter's boyfriend to a combined maximum of 14 years in state prison Monday.

Weaver's granddaughter also pleaded guilty, but her sentencing has been delayed pending a mental-health evaluation.

Prosecutors say the four viewed Weaver as an "ATM machine" and cashed his pension checks instead of caring for the man.

Weaver was found unresponsive in his Quakertown home in November 2016.

Once hospitalized, he uttered the words, "help me." Weaver died 12 days later.

The judge says Weaver could have lived a productive life had someone taken care of him.
